McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,910 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,163,047 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $280,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.8% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 476,266 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $114,832,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.58. The stock had a trading volume of 69,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,856. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

