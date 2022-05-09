McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.39. 59,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,856. The firm has a market cap of $183.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

