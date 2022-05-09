McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,116 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,856. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.64. The company has a market cap of $183.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

