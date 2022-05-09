MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives $28.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

MAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 131,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 803,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 400,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,333. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $728.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 0.58.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

