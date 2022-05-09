Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after buying an additional 30,021 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 62.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 10.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCY. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $51.58 on Monday. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $67.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.42). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently -249.02%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

