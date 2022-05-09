Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) PT Lowered to $19.00

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.16. 38,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,633. The stock has a market cap of $263.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.42% and a negative net margin of 386,500.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 598,086 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $2,499,999.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,120,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,084.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 241,697 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

