Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Decreased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $38,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,131. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.21. 36,162,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,431,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

