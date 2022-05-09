Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,458 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 5.1% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $41,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,366,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $459,751,000 after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,987 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $101,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $1,823,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.21. The stock had a trading volume of 36,162,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,431,328. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

