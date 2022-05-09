Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) fell 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.65. 14,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 608,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meten Holding Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Meten Holding Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.
Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.
