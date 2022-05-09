Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 43,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 465,956 shares.The stock last traded at $49.36 and had previously closed at $52.46.

MEOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James set a $58.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Get Methanex alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.