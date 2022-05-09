Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of MRU opened at C$68.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.74. Metro has a 12-month low of C$56.75 and a 12-month high of C$73.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82.

Get Metro alerts:

MRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.67.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.