Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

MRU opened at C$68.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.74. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$56.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$70.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.30.

MRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.67.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

