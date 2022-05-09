Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRU shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC increased their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Metro stock traded up C$0.17 on Monday, reaching C$69.14. 935,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,880. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.79. Metro has a 52 week low of C$56.75 and a 52 week high of C$73.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

