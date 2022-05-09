Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $3,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 86,744 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.06. 160,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,784. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.