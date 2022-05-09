Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) will post sales of $13.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minim’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.20 million. Minim reported sales of $15.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minim will report full year sales of $62.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.13 million to $64.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $65.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Minim.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Minim had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. 170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,320. Minim has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINM. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Minim by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Minim in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

