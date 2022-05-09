Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $330,299.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $22.81 or 0.00070292 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $8.15 million and approximately $330,299.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00021459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00177014 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.19 or 0.00573703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00035619 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,560.03 or 1.92766638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 357,455 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

