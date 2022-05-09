Misbloc Price Tops $0.0419 on Top Exchanges (MSB)

Misbloc (MSB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Misbloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Misbloc has a total market cap of $7.94 million and approximately $684,544.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Misbloc has traded up 25.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Misbloc alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,771.47 or 0.99856129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00100938 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

Misbloc (CRYPTO:MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,519,940 coins. The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Buying and Selling Misbloc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Misbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Misbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Misbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.