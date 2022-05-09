Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.83

Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.83 and last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.66.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

