Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 326,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,768,910 shares.The stock last traded at $5.85 and had previously closed at $5.94.
Several research firms have issued reports on MUFG. StockNews.com lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.