Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 326,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,768,910 shares.The stock last traded at $5.85 and had previously closed at $5.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on MUFG. StockNews.com lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 54,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 171,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,131 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 172,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 67,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after buying an additional 38,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

