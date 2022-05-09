Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $2.37

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.37, but opened at $2.42. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 6,439 shares traded.
A number of research firms have commented on MFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
