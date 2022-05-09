Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $2.37

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.37, but opened at $2.42. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 6,439 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on MFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after buying an additional 973,496 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 86,019 shares in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

