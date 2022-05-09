Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,571,702 shares of company stock valued at $227,621,630 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $41.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

