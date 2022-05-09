Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 12,200 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,079 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $15,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 8,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $40.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.82.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

