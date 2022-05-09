Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of MHK stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,531. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

