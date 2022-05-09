monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNDY. Zacks Investment Research cut monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

monday.com stock traded down $11.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,130. monday.com has a one year low of $106.03 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.57.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that monday.com will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

