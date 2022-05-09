Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Mondelez International reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,737,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,100,000 after purchasing an additional 358,872 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $66.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,709,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,002. Mondelez International has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

