MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.37

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 102506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30.

MonotaRO ( OTCMKTS:MONOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MonotaRO had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $451.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MonotaRO Co., Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MonotaRO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

