Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $7.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $5,669,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 17.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNST traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.57. 163,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,489. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

