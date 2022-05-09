MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €52.00 ($54.74).

MOR opened at €19.25 ($20.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $657.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.52. MorphoSys has a one year low of €18.84 ($19.83) and a one year high of €72.84 ($76.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.04, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.98.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

