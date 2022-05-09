Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $86,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 3,865.5% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 241,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,669,000 after acquiring an additional 235,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSI opened at $206.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.23 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.04.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.55.

Motorola Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.