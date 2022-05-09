MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. MRC Global’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MRC Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE MRC traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 663,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $926.85 million, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.79. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 73,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,114,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 283,444 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 683,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
About MRC Global (Get Rating)
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MRC Global (MRC)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.