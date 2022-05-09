MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. MRC Global’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MRC Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE MRC traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 663,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $926.85 million, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.79. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 73,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,114,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 283,444 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 683,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

About MRC Global (Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

