MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSM. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.93. 456,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,991. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average of $82.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $3,629,109 over the last 90 days. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.6% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

