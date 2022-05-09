Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 136,269 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $3,401,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,684,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,833,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,404,233.47.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,854,803.21.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,628,566.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $4,984,740.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $5,930,635.68.

On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,202,012.88.

On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $5,181,750.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $509,914.76.

On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,371,890.00.

THRY stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.75. 423,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,376. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $847.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Thryv by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thryv by 15.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Thryv by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 195,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

