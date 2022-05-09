Multiplier Price Reaches $0.0094 on Major Exchanges (BMXX)

Multiplier (BMXX) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $9,552.29 and $115.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.00595576 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00118590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00035677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,902.01 or 1.93273474 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,311.45 or 0.07457884 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.