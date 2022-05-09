MustangCoin (MST) Market Cap Reaches $11,511.30

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, MustangCoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One MustangCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. MustangCoin has a market capitalization of $11,511.30 and $3.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MustangCoin

MustangCoin (CRYPTO:MST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. MustangCoin’s official website is mustangcoin.xyz . MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MustangCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency. It uses the X11 Hashing algorithm and has a 90 second block time. “

Buying and Selling MustangCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MustangCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MustangCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

