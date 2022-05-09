Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $149.19

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $149.19 and last traded at $149.86, with a volume of 1267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.29.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,759,245 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

