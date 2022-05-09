National Bankshares Increases Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$60.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FTS. TD Securities cut Fortis from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortis to C$66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective (up from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$61.81.

FTS opened at C$62.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.44. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$54.32 and a 12 month high of C$65.13.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.69%.

In other Fortis news, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$1,037,175.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$822,110.10. Also, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 20,000 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.85, for a total value of C$1,217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at C$6,814,408.95. Insiders have sold a total of 78,781 shares of company stock worth $4,800,615 over the last 90 days.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

