National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) will post sales of $189.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $193.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.70 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $178.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $761.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $748.18 million to $776.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $796.33 million, with estimates ranging from $756.11 million to $824.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNN. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 183.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,343. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

