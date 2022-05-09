Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 229 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYG. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 77,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 48,647 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 201,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,572,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of HYG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.97. 1,695,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,553,910. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average of $84.03.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

