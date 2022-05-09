Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,604,000. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,752,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded down $3.16 on Monday, hitting $96.74. 236,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,313,042. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $94.64 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.