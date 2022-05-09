Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.50. 901,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,433,363. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $540.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.51.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $1,823,131. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

