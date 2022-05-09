Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.48 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,327,000 after buying an additional 226,555 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.78 on Monday, reaching $70.69. The stock had a trading volume of 455,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.52 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

