Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Nucor by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE:NUE traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.28. The stock had a trading volume of 115,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,038. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.22. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 7.15%.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.