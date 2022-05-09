Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in YETI by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,551,000 after acquiring an additional 132,276 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in YETI by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in YETI by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 28,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.77 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on YETI from $97.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.11.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

