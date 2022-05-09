Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after acquiring an additional 52,378 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.38. 1,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,440. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $108.52 and a 52-week high of $131.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.66.

