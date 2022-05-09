Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY traded down $7.09 on Monday, reaching $57.85. 1,672,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,237,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.42.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

