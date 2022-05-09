Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 293 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,839.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 740,539 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,111,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,356,000 after buying an additional 234,207 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,743,000 after buying an additional 98,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,270,000.

Shares of IJK traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.79. The company had a trading volume of 21,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,932. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.50.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

