Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 518 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,293 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,166 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,856.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.09. 11,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,152. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

