Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,681 shares of company stock valued at $120,472,775 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $16.05 on Monday, hitting $331.07. 222,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,737. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.76.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

