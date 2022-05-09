Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NGVC traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,331. The company has a market cap of $404.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.08. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $24.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.