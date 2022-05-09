Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.62

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 19281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

NVTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a current ratio of 27.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.58.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.